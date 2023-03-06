GRA intensifies focus on increased drug trafficking attempts

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), over the past few months, has observed an alarming increase in efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other such illicit items through personal consignments (barrels, boxes, packages, and containers) at all ports of entry into Guyana.

Recently, GRA’s Authority’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division conducted an operation at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, and seized quantities of suspected cannabis and refined marijuana found in a passenger’s luggage on an incoming Caribbean flight.

The passenger was arrested and has been handed over to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for further investigations and possible prosecution.

On March 2, CANU officers arrested a male passenger at CJIA with $13.3 million worth of cocaine concealed in seven Milex milk packets. The accused is expected to be arraigned in court this week.

“The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom,” GRA said in a release on Sunday.

The Revenue Authority continues its plea to the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.