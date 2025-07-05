GECOM intensifies civic, voter-education activities for upcoming elections

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has intensified the implementation of its civic and voter education strategy for General and Regional Elections with several community engagements already underway countrywide, and a series of other planned activities in the coming weeks.

According to a press release, this is in addition to its radio, television and social media advertising campaigns.

Over the past few days, GECOM’s civic and voter education team has conducted public outreaches at the Vreed-en-Hoop and Parika Stellings, and at the Mon Repos, Stabroek and Anna Regina markets respectively.



An information session was also held on the July 3, 2025 at the Cyril Potter College of Education with teacher trainees.

Further, in the coming days, the team will ramp up their efforts through planned outreaches in Region Two at the Supenaam Water Front, Suddie and Charity Markets, Mainstay/Whyaka Community and Bethany Mission.

Teams will also be in Main Street, Georgetown, New Amsterdam, Port Mourant, Corriverton and Parika Markets.

This strategy forms part of GECOM’s mandate to ensure that all stakeholders receive accurate information that will contribute to them making important decisions regarding their participation in the democratic process.

While these engagements are specifically designed to ensure that all stakeholders, particularly the electorate, receive adequate information and are knowledgeable about the electoral processes, the importance of their participation, their rights and responsibilities, and election offences, among other information, it also lends itself to promoting an environment of transparency.

In view of the foregoing, GECOM has encouraged all stakeholders to interact with its voter education team, uplift pertinent information materials and also visit GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy or follow the commission on its Facebook page at Guyana Elections Commission, to keep abreast with updated and relevant information on the electoral process.