$1.4B being invested to develop sustainable Kwakwani Housing Scheme

ALLOTTEES of the new Kwakwani Housing Development in Region 10 are poised to benefit from a thoughtfully planned, self-sustaining community aimed at enhancing quality of life and promoting long-term development.

According to information from the Ministry of Housing and Water, during a block identification exercise, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, disclosed that over $1.4 billion is being invested in the first phase of infrastructure works.

Minister Croal was accompanied by officials from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), including the regional housing officer, project engineer and surveyors.

The first-phase of works are scheduled for completion by November 2025, paving the way for landowners to begin individual lot identification and construction.

As part of the exercise, allottees had the opportunity to witness the on-ground transformation and view a virtual presentation showcasing the expected layout of the completed housing scheme.

Situated about two-three miles from the existing Kwakwani housing scheme, the new development comprises 352 residential lots.

Minister Croal outlined that it also features designated areas for commercial activity and critical public services, including a health centre, police outpost, and recreational space, ensuring that residents will have easy access to essential amenities. The entire scheme spans approximately 99 acres.

The scheme’s layout was strategically designed around a central core, which supports a wide range of land-use activities.

This approach aims to foster a fully functional satellite community that not only complements the existing Kwakwani area but also supports the social and economic growth of its expanding population.

Region 10 has seen significant progress in housing development in recent years, with more than 1,800 house lots allocated. Across the region, four new housing schemes were established, backed by investments totalling more than $4.3 billion.