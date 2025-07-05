URP endorses President Ali for second term

MOVED by the significant development taking place under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration, the United Republican Party (URP) has announced its endorsement of President, Dr Irfaan Ali for a second term.

A press release issued by URP Leader Dr Vishnu Bandhu, read: “The URP which has contested elections since 1992 in all the 10 regions, both national and regional, has observed the significant development taking place all over Guyana. It notes with approval the government under President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership has met all the manifesto promises made to the people of Guyana during the 2020 elections campaign.

“We salute the PPP/C and other parties including the URP standing strong and in unison in defence of democracy post 2020 elections, which resulted in months of delay in the swearing in of President Ali.”

Guyana’s massive development over the last five years has never been matched before, Dr Bandhu said, adding that several road networks have been constructed all over the country and health care and education have improved vastly.

He also pointed to the government’s aggressive housing drive and its commitment to the upliftment of all, including public servants.

“President Ali’s leadership team of himself, Prime Minister Mark Phillips and VP Dr Bharrat Jagdeo cannot be matched by any of the contesting parties. Let peace, progress, and prosperity continue under President Ali’s leadership,” the release concluded.