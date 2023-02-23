Soesdyke-Linden farmers get $6M ‘agri’ support

MINISTER of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Wednesday handed over agricultural inputs valued at more than $6 million for both the crops and livestock sub-sectors to farmers from 10 communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Some of the items handed over to 10 groups included motorised tillers, pumps, acoushi ants’ bait, cutlasses, shovels, spray cans, seeds, chemicals, and more, totalling between $500,000 to $700,000 for each community.

“Last Friday I visited a number of communities in the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and farmers would have made requests that they need some help and at those meetings I made the commitment that I will deliver today,” Minister Mustapha said.

He also expressed his hope that the support will help farmers in the communities to ramp up food production. Further, he promised to visit communities again shortly and hopes to make good on his promise of 100 black giant birds each to women in the Banakari women’s group.

James Williams, the Chairman of Tigerbone, said he is happy for the support. He explained that in the space of two years, their community has been progressing and he hopes to work alongside the government to continue development in the agricultural sector.

Williams said that 400 residents are expected to benefit, but, 40 persons will directly benefit as they are involved in agriculture in the community.

Rohan Pillay, leader of the farmers’ association in Hauraruni, explained that they have been trying to do farming and agriculture for several years but they faced issues because of the sandy soil there. He commended the initiative because 16 farmers will now benefit from the items handed over.

During his visit to the villages last Friday, the Agriculture Minister had given assurances that the government will continue to promote the growth of agriculture.

According to a Facebook post on the ministry’s page, he informed farmers that agriculture is high on the government’s developmental agenda and urged cooperation to expand the sector within those communities.

Tools, farming equipment, and planting supplies were among the farming inputs that farmers asked for help with purchasing.

Farmers also requested assistance with Black Giant chicks and piglets to develop their communities’ poultry and swine industries.

Highlighting that every Guyanese must benefit from the country’s resources, Minister Mustapha told farmers that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will assist vulnerable groups with several tools and other implements, such as Acoushi Ants bait, seeds, seedlings, and other inputs to develop their production.

He also committed to ensuring farmers benefit from improved extension services as the ministry is currently working to revamp its extension department to better serve farmers across the country.