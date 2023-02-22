‘Strengthen the roof of nationhood; resist naysayers’ – President Ali charges in Republic Day address

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali moments ago delivered a stirring Republic Day address to the nation outside of the Public Buildings, Brickdam where the flag-raising ceremony for Guyana’s 53rd Republic Anniversary was held.

President Ali opened his address with a concise mapping of the history of Guyana including the difficult economic, social and political situations of the 1980s and early 1990s, which he said left the country in a “state of crisis.”

The Head of State called for an understanding of where the country went wrong, so that the nation can be better placed to avoid similar situations in the future.

Dr Ali called for the continuous safeguarding of democratic gains, and also noted the inextricable link between national development and democracy.

Turning his attention to his government’s delivery of a better quality of life to Guyanese, President Ali said not only are Guyanese students excelling at Caribbean-level examinations, but the top performers are coming from across the country.

To this point, he noted the major investments in the education system which has seen, among other developments, more schools built, more teachers trained, and thousands of Guyanese upgrading their academic qualifications through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

With these investments, the President said the aim is to prepare Guyana for the future of 2030 and beyond. His Excellency said the foundation is being laid now to build a Guyana where every child will have access to, and benefit from a quality education in classrooms that are safe, non-intimidating, and equipped to bring out the best in learners.

Turning his attention to health, President Ali charged that every citizen will be able to walk into a regional hospital and receive expeditious care and treatment. He said too that young people will be afforded the opportunities which were previously denied to them.

The Guyanese Head of State pledged his commitment to lead Guyana’s defense system against the proverbial storm, and to also lead in embracing every link of the Guyanese chain that forms itself into one family to secure the country’s future, preserve the land, and uplift the aspirations of a hopeful nation.

Quite emphatically, the President called for all to strengthen the roof of nationhood, and to resist those persons who attempt to cause strife within the country.