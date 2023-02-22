News Archives
Harbour Bridge to close for 24 hours; water taxis to work throughout the period
WhatsApp-Image-2023-02-22-at-5.03.53-PM-1

WITH the Demerara Harbour Bridge closing for 24 hours, the Demerara Water Taxis Service will remain operational for a period of 24 hours from the exact period that the bridge is closed.

That period is from 11:59 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023 to 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Commuters are assured of an uninterrupted water taxi service from Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek during this period, the Ministry of Public Works has said. “Please be advised that the fare for this service remains at $100. Commuters are reminded to securely wear life vests when traveling on the water,” the release noted.

Today, the Demerara Harbour Bridge company issued a public statement that the bridge will close for 24 hours to facilitate emergency repair works.

The repair works are critical since the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV Tradewind Passion, crashed into the bridge October last year.

Staff Reporter

