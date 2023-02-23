‘Do good to each other’

— Ash Wednesday serves as a timely reminder for Christians

SERVING as a reminder to do good onto each other, Ash Wednesday was observed by numerous members of the Christian community and other Guyanese hailing from other walks of life.

Ash Wednesday signals the commencement of the period of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving to the less fortunate. Lent is also said to be a period of preparation that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter.

Many worshippers gathered at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception at Brickdam, Georgetown on Wednesday. This was one of the many places of worship where persons were able to pray and receive ashes.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, the Cathedral’s Bishop, Francis Alleyne, expressed his delight at seeing the large congregation that attended the mass.

“Ash Wednesday and the Lent season are very important on the Christian and Catholic calendar. It is an important part of biblical teaching to just be mindful of the things that are not of the Lord in our lives,” he explained.

He added, “The whole theme of Lent is simple: just to make everything right and in accordance with what is good for ourselves and each other. I would also like to say that I am looking at the hype and interest in the favourable economic times in Guyana.

And as much as a lot of people’s attention is going to that, I would still like to encourage a level of maturity, responsibility and accountability to really allow that blessing to touch the hearts and lives of people.”

The bishop also asked that the people of Guyana use this opportunity to show love and kindness to each other. He said even though the COVID-19 pandemic is not fully over, the cathedral is presently accommodating more people.

“This is the first time since the pandemic that we can freely gather and worship. Covid is not entirely over, but we are more relaxed and we are still taking the necessary precautions,” said Bishop Alleyne.

Cynthia (only name given), a member of the congregation, was one person who was delighted to observe Ash Wednesday and participate in the Cathedral’s Mass.

“Even though I don’t come to church every Sunday, I am happy to be here today. It is a day of prayer and giving your soul a spiritual cleanse. Even though we are busy with Mashramani, I still make sure that I make time for God.

“I would like to encourage all Guyanese to make time for the Lord. It doesn’t matter what faith you have; just make sure that you pray. Pray for yourself, your family, your friends, and even your enemies,” she said.