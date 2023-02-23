Demerara Harbour Bridge to close 24 hours for emergency repairs

–Speedboats to operate throughout downtime

THE Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), which spans across the Demerara River and connects Regions Three and Four, will be closed for a 24-hour period starting midnight Saturday to facilitate emergency repairs on Span Eight.

According to a release from the Ministry of Public Works, the closure will take place from 03:00hrs on Sunday, February 26 to 03:00hrs on Monday, February 27. It other words, the closure starts at midnight Saturday and ends at midnight Sunday.

“These works have become critical after the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV Tradewind Passion crashed into the bridge in October last year, and rendered it inoperable for several days.

“Citizens are assured that this inconvenience is absolutely necessary at this time to ensure the structural integrity of the bridge, for the safety of everyone crossing,” the release stated.

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) announced that Demerara water taxis (commonly called speedboats) will be allowed to operate throughout the bridge’s downtime so that commuters will still be able to travel.

“Commuters are assured of an uninterrupted water taxi service from Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek during this period. Please be advised that the fare for this service remains at $100. Commuters are reminded to securely wear life vests when travelling on the water,” MARAD said in a release.

THE INCIDENT

At approximately 02:00hrs on October 8, 2022, the MV Tradewind Passion, a ship consigned by GuyOil to transport fuel, which also carries a Panamanian flag, crashed into the bridge with its side. The ship, which was supposed to sail in a southern direction to pass through the opening of the bridge, instead sailed in a south-easterly direction and hit Spans Nine and 10 with its front and rear.

This resulted in the two spans of the bridge shifting some 45 degrees out of alignment. The ship was the fifth vessel to pass through the bridge for the morning.

Since this bridge serves as a crucial link between the two regions, repairs were almost immediately done. Those repairs, however, cost in excess of $1 billion. The government has been pursuing compensation for the damage and the DHB had made a requisition for the arrest of the vessel. Legal proceedings were filed, followed by several court hearings, but in November, it was reported that the vessel left Guyana without any record.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, however, emphasised that Guyana can be assured that the government will continue to “vigorously” pursue claims to ensure that the DHB is justly compensated for the damage which was caused by the Tradewind Passion.