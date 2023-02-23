Chinese Medical Brigade offer minimally invasive gynaecological surgery training

WEST Demerara Regional Hospital’s medical practitioners recently received training from the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade on minimally invasive gynaecological surgery.

Minimally invasive gynaecological surgery includes laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery. Its characteristics include small surgical trauma, no obvious surgical scars after surgery, and fast postoperative recovery for patients.

The Chinese Medical Brigade gave a lecture based on the invitation of Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Erica Forte and Medical Superintendent and Obstetrics and Gynecology Chief, Dr. Judy Hung.

Dr. Jiang Yuan, the Obstetrician Gynaecologist (OB-GYN) of the 18th Medical Brigade, lectured about minimally invasive gynaecological surgery and presented multiple complex minimally invasive surgeries recently performed at Georgetown Public Hospital.

This allowed the local medical staff to gain a more comprehensive and intuitive understanding of laparoscopic and hysteroscopic techniques. After the lecture, Dr. Jiang Yuan had a lively discussion and exchange with the medical staff on relevant issues.

Everyone expressed their gratitude for the lecture.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent and Gynaecology Chief, Dr. Judy Hung, thanked the Chinese Medical Brigade, which broadened the vision of the medical staff, and enhanced their understanding of minimally invasive gynaecological technology.

She also invited the medical team to provide more training about laparoscopic techniques in the future.

Dr. Jiang Yuan said, “The Chinese medical team assisting Guyana has always been committed to improving Guyana’s overall medical level. Obstetrics and gynaecology patients are all women, so when performing surgical treatment, we need to consider the treatment effect and pay more attention to surgical trauma. Minimally invasive techniques can reduce surgical scars and even achieve scarless surgery, meeting women’s needs for beauty. In the future, we will promote the national operation training of minimally invasive techniques to improve Guyana’s minimally invasive level and benefit the people of Guyana.”