‘Mash’ set to make a big return

AFTER a two-year hiatus, Guyana’s national celebration after hard work, Mashramani, is making a big return on Thursday after various bodies spent weeks getting ready for the holiday and arguably, its most anticipated feature: the road parade.

Mashramani is a national observance, commemorating Guyana’s decision to become a Cooperative Republic in 1970, just four years after the country gained its independence from British colonial rule. It is a holiday that unites Guyanese from all walks of life, whether it is through the highly anticipated road parade or the “Children’s Mash.”

Leading up to the big event, preparations were put in place by many, from folks preparing their vivid costumes to strut the roads, to Government Ministries launching their bands to keep up with tradition. In fact, ahead of Thursday’s parade, the Guyana Chronicle observed vendors setting up on Wednesday for the road parade.

Days before, the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) launched its band under the theme, “Bridging Communities, Transforming Lives, as a One Guyana” at the agency’s Brickdam, Georgetown headquarters.

In an effort to continue motivating the ‘housing’ staff, Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, urged them to continue doing their best.

“We have the privilege of being able to interact with people on a daily basis and we have the power to be able to bring relief to those people, as long as we do our work and we ensure that we deliver for our people” she said.

Currently holding the title for the Best Decorated Non-Commercial Building, CHPA will be defending its crown. This agency is also the reigning champion for best full costume (small) and is aiming to come bigger and better in 2023 under the medium category.

This year’s costumes, which are intended to portray Guyana’s development through the housing sector, are designed by Randy Madray.

On the other hand, on Monday, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, launched their band under the theme, “Fusing as one, together we thrive” at the Ministry’s South Road office.

Recognizing the hard work of the Ministry’s staff, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, provided words of encouragement in her address.

Labelling Mashramani as a time not only to celebrate our culture but also each other, the Tourism Minister further went on to urge those who will be on the band to showcase the many things Guyana has to offer, such as our diverse and excellent culture.

Aiming to foster unification, the Minister also said to the staff that this provides an opportunity for them “to grow together, to work together and for us to really celebrate each other.”