News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US Major-General meets Chief-of-Staff on mutual interests
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Commander Major-General Pettus met with GDF Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Bess to discuss areas of mutual interest, including the development of the Aviation Leadership Programme and future initiatives for the GDF Air Corps.
Commander Major-General Pettus met with GDF Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Bess to discuss areas of mutual interest, including the development of the Aviation Leadership Programme and future initiatives for the GDF Air Corps.

CHIEF-OF-STAFF (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and other members of the Force leadership team on Wednesday welcomed US Major-General Evan Pettus, Commander of the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), United States, along with Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and team for a breakfast courtesy call.

Among those welcoming the visiting team were Brigadier Bess; Director-National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Colonel Omar Khan; Colonel General Staff, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts; and Lieutenant Colonel Eon Murray.

According to the GDF, the General and team are here for a short visit. They will engage with the Ministry of Health to support a US Medical assistant team currently in Guyana to conduct surgical and dental outreaches in Regions Three and Four.

Air Forces Southern supports US Southern Command to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and work with allies and partner nations to build regional capacity in order to ensure a secure, free and prosperous Western Hemisphere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.