US Major-General meets Chief-of-Staff on mutual interests

CHIEF-OF-STAFF (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and other members of the Force leadership team on Wednesday welcomed US Major-General Evan Pettus, Commander of the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), United States, along with Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and team for a breakfast courtesy call.

Among those welcoming the visiting team were Brigadier Bess; Director-National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Colonel Omar Khan; Colonel General Staff, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts; and Lieutenant Colonel Eon Murray.

According to the GDF, the General and team are here for a short visit. They will engage with the Ministry of Health to support a US Medical assistant team currently in Guyana to conduct surgical and dental outreaches in Regions Three and Four.

Air Forces Southern supports US Southern Command to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and work with allies and partner nations to build regional capacity in order to ensure a secure, free and prosperous Western Hemisphere.