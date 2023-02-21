‘The offer is still on the table’ – Minister Rodrigues reminds Cane View/Mocha squatters

MINISTER within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, today, dispelled claims in a recent news release based on statements of the lawyers of the Mocha squatters that the Government has refused to resolve the Cane View/Mocha squatters’ situation.

The Minister also challenged the claim that Government was unwilling to work with the residents to reach a settlement. Minister Rodrigues told the Guyana Chronicle exclusively that housing officials reached out to engage the former squatters on numerous occasions.

The ‘olive branch’, however, proved futile as the persons continued to refuse the offer extended by the Government, and instead demanded hefty sums between $100 million and $150 million apiece to remove from the unregularised area.

“Even after the demolition of those homes, the offer remains on the table” Minister Rodrigues maintained, adding, “we have set up appointments at the ministry here, and given dates for them to come in after the demolition, and people have refused to come in.”

