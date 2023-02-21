News Archives
Former Miss Guyana beauty queen, Ruqayyah Boyer, reported missing in the US
FORMER Miss Guyana Universe beauty queen, Ruqayyah Boyer, has been reported missing in the United States of America, according to media reports.
Boyer has reportedly been missing since February 16 and was last seen at Chicago’s Union Station. Boyer is 33 years old.
The former beauty queen was also a former radio announcer and producer at the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN) Inc.
Family members are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them on telephone number 347-600-5810.
Staff Reporter

