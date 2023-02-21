‘Vybz Kartel’ loses battle for hearing at UK Privy Council

DANCEHALL artiste Vybz Kartel has lost his legal battle to have his murder appeal decided by the United Kingdom Privy Council, Jamaica’s final court.

In 2020, Kartel and his co-accused were granted conditional leave to go to the Privy Council to challenge their murder conviction.

The men filed an application seeking to go to Jamaica’s final court after their appeal was rejected in April 2020.

The dancehall artiste, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and co-accused Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

They were handed mandatory life sentences.

Kartel was ordered to serve 35 years before being eligible for parole, while Shawn Storm, Jones and St John were ordered to serve 25 years.

The Court of Appeal in April shaved off over two and a half years off the times. (Jamaica Observer)