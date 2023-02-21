News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Jamaica DPP clarifies: UK Privy Council refuses Kartel’s request for fresh evidence; murder appeal still to be litigated
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Featured Images - Wordpress

THE Privy Council has denied dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel’s request for fresh evidence to be presented in the appeal of his murder conviction.

Director of Public Prosections, Paula Llewellyn, made the clarification in an interview on Nationwide Radio on Tuesday morning.

Llewelyn stated that Kartel’s murder appeal case is still to be litigated before the courts.

The request to have fresh evidence presented, Llewellyn said, is in relation to the phone that is at the centre of the case which resulted in Vybz Kartel, given name Adidja Palmer, receiving a sentence of 35 years before being eligible for parole for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

In 2020, Kartel and his co-accused were granted conditional leave to go to the Privy Council to challenge their murder conviction.

The men filed an application seeking to go to Jamaica’s final court after their appeal was rejected in April 2020.

The artiste’s co-accused Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were also convicted in 2014.

They were handed mandatory life sentences.

Kartel was ordered to serve 35 years before being eligible for parole, while Shawn Storm, Jones and St John were ordered to serve 25 years.

The Court of Appeal in April shaved off over two and a half years off the times. (Jamaica Observer)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.