Jamaica DPP clarifies: UK Privy Council refuses Kartel’s request for fresh evidence; murder appeal still to be litigated

THE Privy Council has denied dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel’s request for fresh evidence to be presented in the appeal of his murder conviction.

Director of Public Prosections, Paula Llewellyn, made the clarification in an interview on Nationwide Radio on Tuesday morning.

Llewelyn stated that Kartel’s murder appeal case is still to be litigated before the courts.

The request to have fresh evidence presented, Llewellyn said, is in relation to the phone that is at the centre of the case which resulted in Vybz Kartel, given name Adidja Palmer, receiving a sentence of 35 years before being eligible for parole for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

In 2020, Kartel and his co-accused were granted conditional leave to go to the Privy Council to challenge their murder conviction.

The men filed an application seeking to go to Jamaica’s final court after their appeal was rejected in April 2020.

The artiste’s co-accused Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were also convicted in 2014.

They were handed mandatory life sentences.

Kartel was ordered to serve 35 years before being eligible for parole, while Shawn Storm, Jones and St John were ordered to serve 25 years.

The Court of Appeal in April shaved off over two and a half years off the times. (Jamaica Observer)