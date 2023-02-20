News Archives
‘Men on Mission’ repairs Region One pensioner’s house
The Men on Mission team with 70-year-old Allan Caleb on his rehabilitated stairway (Guyana Police Force photo)
REGION One Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh and a team, on Saturday, rehabilitated a dilapidated stairway of a premises occupied by 70-year-old Allan Caleb as part of countrywide ‘Men on Mission’ initiative.

Earlier in the year, the team visited the home of the pensioner in Mabaruma Township, North West District, Region One (Barima- Waini). The bed-ridden pensioner had been residing there for a number of years and the dilapidated stairway posed significant risks to the safety of himself and all others visiting to support him.

Commander Sawh, according to a release from the Guyana Police Force, emphasised that this initiative will continue through the year 2023 and will bring relief to many senior citizens and other vulnerable persons across the region.

Launched in November 2022, the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative aims to uplift young men who are exposed to many societal ills, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and other violent crimes. It is an initiative developed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The intention is to provide young men with guidance and counselling, recreational and fitness activities, and create economic empowerment through temporary employment schemes.

Additionally, MoM has been addressing various needs in society ranging from pushing employment ventures to constructing new houses for people. Through this initiative, the President has pledged to build some 150 houses for vulnerable groups.

With support from numerous private sector players, several new houses have been constructed and furnished across the country for vulnerable individuals.

