Whim/Bloomfield get $5M tractor to boost garbage-collection efforts

FARMERS and residents from Whim/Bloomfield on the Corentyne Coast, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), will now benefit from improved services through the provision of a new tractor and trailer.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Agriculture, the new machine was procured by the ministry’s Agriculture Sector Development Unit under the Rural Agricultural Infrastructure Development (RAID) Project for approximately $5 million.

The machine was handed over to the Neighbourhood Democratic Council’s officials by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Sunday, during a farmers’ meeting.

Minister Mustapha said that several requests were made for assistance with a tractor to help farmers and to assist with garbage collection and disposal within the NDC area. The officials were urged to use the machinery to develop the community.