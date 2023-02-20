News Archives
E - Papers
Pomeroon communities to get first-time access to potable water
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, engages residents of Wakapoa (DPI photo)
RESIDENTS of Wakapoa and Akawini (Baracaro) in the Lower Pomeroon and Karawab and Kabakaburi in the Upper Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam) will receive first-time access to potable water with the drilling of new wells in the villages.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made this announcement during a two-day outreach in the region on Friday and Saturday.

Regional Vice-chairman, Humace Oudit; Director of Hinterland Services at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Ramchand Jailal and other technical officials accompanied the Minister.
Currently, the villagers, who are predominantly Amerindians, source water from the river and through rainwater harvesting. Minister Croal stated that the incoming systems are in keeping with a commitment of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

He also said the government is heavily investing to ensure that hinterland and riverine communities receive 100 per cent access to potable water by 2025.

Residents of Karawab engage Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal (DPI photo)

The wells will be drilled through GWI with a new PAT Rig acquired by the water company. The rig is expected to arrive in March and drilling of two wells will begin at Wakapoa in April, before moving to Baracaro for the drilling of another well. GWI also aims to connect three nearby islands at Akawini to the system. The rig will then be moved to the other areas.

“That well will provide a better quality of life for our people. It will help you to reduce some of your hardships that you may be faced with in the dry season,” Minister Croal told residents
Additionally, two Community Service Officers (CSOs) will be trained to assist GWI with the operation and maintenance of the systems upon completion.

With the villages also set to benefit from monies earned from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits, the Minister also urged them to be innovative and embark on projects that will foster sustainable economic growth and job creation.

During the meeting, residents also took the opportunity to highlight issues affecting them in their communities. These issues will be addressed by the relevant subject Ministers and agencies. (DPI)

