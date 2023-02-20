News Archives
Students laud opportunities presented by Youth Forum at 2023 energy conference
Queen’s College students who attended the youth forum (DPI photos)
THE four-day International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 concluded on Friday last with the hosting of a Youth Engagement Forum.

As the name suggests, the forum saw a number of Guyana’s youth being edified on the opportunities and developments, as well as career prospects that exist in the expanding energy sector.
The forum served to highlight that while government and investors play a major role in growth of the economy, it is also necessary for youth to be aware of the developmental opportunities that await them.

Students of Queen’s College who attended the forum expressed similar thoughts.

“I love when they talk about Guyana having an opportunity for everyone. Not only those who attend Queen’s College, Bishop’s, or those who intend to follow in the technical streams, but everyone. They have opportunities for nurses, doctors, and teachers,”Athea Allicock, a fifth form student, expressed.

Theresa Nascimento, another Queen’s College fifth-former, told the DPI, “The part that most stood out to me was when the second speaker, Ms Hudson, was talking about the opportunities that the energy sector really provided for us, and it’s in different sectors. It’s not only in terms of the technical aspect, it’s also in maritime law, which I am hoping to practise one day.”

The forum featured several keynote speakers who provided valuable insights and perspectives on Guyana’s booming energy industry.

It allowed students a chance to learn about the country’s economic growth, challenges in the energy sector, and steps that could be taken to solve these issues. (DPI)

