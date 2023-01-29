‘Men on Mission’ enhancing South Vryheid’s Lust Community Centre Ground

‘MEN on Mission’, on Saturday, joined forces to enhance the community playground at Vryheid’s Lust South, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Assistant Commissioner of Police, K. Pareshram and Major Dwayne Carter worked in partnership with the Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall, other ranks of the Joint Services, business communities and community leaders.

This followed a visit in August 2022, by the Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, where one of the main concerns was to have the playground fenced and paved, so that the youths and residents can gather in a conducive environment.

“The enhancement of the ground will see an increase in social and recreational activities, which will see a stronger relationship with the community,” a press release from the officials noted.

It was noted that Minister Nigel Dharamlall, through his ministry, pledged his support to have the project completed promptly.

Resources were garnered by the administration of the Regional Division 4C and the Guyana Defence Force. Further commitments were made by other stakeholders and the Ministry of Local Government.

The project is expected to be completed by next Sunday, which will see a follow up visit by Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and Dharamlall.