Gov’t remains committed to eradicating malaria in affected areas

–57,000 insecticide impregnated bed nets distributed

HEALTH Minister Dr. Frank Anthony says that government remains steadfast in its efforts to combat malaria-infected areas across the country.

The minister emphasised that one of the ways that malaria can be eradicated is by distributing insecticide impregnated bed nets. “Over the last year, through this government’s initiatives,” he said, “we have already distributed 57,000 insecticide impregnated bed nets, and that has already started to make a huge impact in terms of the reduction of malaria.”

This was disclosed by the minister on Monday last during remarks at the commissioning of the Mabaruma Smart Hospital.

Dr. Anthony said, “We have already sat with the regional health personnel here, along with the other regions in which malaria is endemic, and we are working towards eradication.”

He noted that malaria is still endemic in Region One (Barima- Waini), and the ministry is working assiduously to reduce it in the first instance, and to eradicate it by 2030 in those regions that are affected. Five diseases, among them, leishmaniasis or bush yaws, have been identified by the government to be eradicated in a few years.

Dr. Anthony said that this would then allow the government to free up resources to invest in other areas.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) aims to reduce malaria cases and mortality rate by at least 90 per cent; eliminate malaria in at least 35 countries, and prevent a resurgence of malaria in all malaria-free countries. (DPI)