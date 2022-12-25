Guyanese should be proud of significant growth

— says Foreign Secretary

FOREIGN Secretary, Robert Persaud, says Guyanese should be proud of the significant growth, progress and achievements made during this year.

In a Christmas message, read by Consul General (ag) Grace Joseph at Guyana Consulate Christmas Social, held at its Scarborough, Toronto location on Friday, Persaud pointed out that

“As we depart this year on a high with significant growth, progress and achievements, of which we must be proud, let us be reminded of the greater vigour with which we must return. Guyana has taken up a new space in the global network of nations and all eyes are on us, more so now than ever before.”

Extending Christmas wishes to members of the Canadian Diaspora, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Persaud said, “we thank you for the hard and meaningful work that you have been doing throughout this year as we’ve slowly returned to normalcy after the gruelling COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new normal however is also characterised by an unprecedented and exponential growth curve. Guyana’s GDP will continue to grow by double digits well into the next few years which means that the work that will need to be undertaken will so too increase, especially by individuals such as yourselves who carry the flag of your country everywhere you go.”

Addressing the gathering, which included Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lennox Shuman, the Consul General urged members of the Diaspora to continue playing an even greater role in Guyana’s development.

“Continue to be constructive and deliberate in your approaches noting that Diaspora engagement and involvement is a key element in the new Guyana that will bring with it great opportunities.”

According to Joseph, “remember in unity there is strength, and this reality is the core of our government’s development agenda. As Guyanese we need to work together to realise and maximise the full potential of our natural resources and opportunities. Now is the time for members of the diaspora to utilise their skillset for the development of our homeland.

“Guyana needs your expertise and support to exploit current and emerging opportunities. The Consulate in collaboration with the Diaspora Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation are prepared to offer the necessary support and guidance.”

Joseph also expressed thanks to the Guyanese Diaspora and friends of Guyana for their continued support, patience, constructive feedback and expression of gratitude “as we strive to diligently serve you and continue to proactively strive to improve the procedures to optimise delivery of our Consular services. We look forward to your continued invaluable support during the coming year.”

Joseph reminded those present that “Christmas is a special season for sharing with family, friends and the less fortunate. It is the season of giving thanks for our many blessings throughout the year. It is often said that there is no Christmas like a Guyanese Christmas and for many Guyanese in the Diaspora this saying certainty proves true as the feeling of nostalgia intensifies as we reflect on our traditional Guyanese Christmas experiences, the pepper pot and bread, the glass of cold mauby, ginger beer or sorrel and black cake.”

(Frederick Halley)