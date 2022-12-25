NGO distributes gifts to children in Moleson Creek

ROSE for Relief, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Friday, gifted toys and clothing to 50 children in Moleson Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), as part of efforts to spread the Christmas cheer in the community.

The NGO was founded by Rozanna Mohamed, a Nursery School teacher of Number 78 Village; she said that the toys were donated by her and some of her friends while the clothes were from a barrel they collected from an overseas donor.

The NGO has been around since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and it mostly helps single parents, the elderly and children.

“I started during COVID because a lot of people were out of jobs, like the single mothers, they were finding it hard,” Rosey related.

The NGO has held similar activities in many other communities across Guyana.