News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
NGO distributes gifts to children in Moleson Creek
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Rozanna Mohamed and some of the children who collected their gifts
Rozanna Mohamed and some of the children who collected their gifts

ROSE for Relief, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Friday, gifted toys and clothing to 50 children in Moleson Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), as part of efforts to spread the Christmas cheer in the community.

The NGO was founded by Rozanna Mohamed, a Nursery School teacher of Number 78 Village; she said that the toys were donated by her and some of her friends while the clothes were from a barrel they collected from an overseas donor.

The NGO has been around since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and it mostly helps single parents, the elderly and children.

“I started during COVID because a lot of people were out of jobs, like the single mothers, they were finding it hard,” Rosey related.
The NGO has held similar activities in many other communities across Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.