Over 700 passengers get gifts at CJIA’s ‘Christmas meet and greet’
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Chairman of CJIA's Board of Directors, Sanjeev Datadin distributing gifts (CJIA photos)
OVER 700 passengers were treated to Christmas goodies, compliments of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with support from Digicel Guyana, Massy Motors, Guyana Tourism Authority, Ansa McAL and the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Chairman of CJIA’s Board of Directors, Sanjeev Datadin were also on the ground, distributing gifts and other goodies to passengers.

Minister Edghill said the activity is an example of the true Guyanese hospitality as the warmth and joy of the festive season were shared with passengers. He said he is happy to participate, especially to witness the smiles on their faces.

Meanwhile, Datadin commended the management and staff for working tirelessly to ensure that passengers are treated to a spectacular Christmas vibe.

Staff Reporter

