State House attack

-President Ali promotes injured guard

PRESIDENTIAL Guard Telon Perreira, who was stabbed five times by Bethel Chimezie, a Nigerian national who stormed State House, was promoted on Saturday to the rank of Corporal.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken visited the injured rank at his hospital bed and promoted him. Dr. Ali praised the police rank for his bravery and courage.

Corporal Perreira told the President he is eager to return to work.

Chimezie, 25, showed up at State House – the official residence of President Ali and his family – demanding to see the President and told a Presidential Guard: “I want the President.”

He then proceeded to stab Perreira five times about his neck and body before disarming a female Presidential Guard and firing several shots at the building.

Chinezie was later three times shot by other members of the President’s security detail.

The perpetrator recently regained consciousness and efforts were made to interrogate him.