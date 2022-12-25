News Archives
18th Chinese Medical Brigade shares Christmas cheer with nursing home, orphanages
The 18th Chinese medical team during their visit to St. Ann Children's Welfare Home
THE 18th Chinese medical team and the Association of Chinese-funded enterprises recently visited the Palms Nursing Home, St. Ann Children’s Welfare Home and Joshua Children’s Centre and donated Christmas gift packages and epidemic prevention supplies.

The Palms Nursing Home is the largest in Guyana and currently houses over 140 elderly people. The donation ceremony was held in the hall of the home. The medical team prepared sufficient sanitary and epidemic prevention supplies, and the association of Chinese-funded enterprises prepared Christmas gift packages for each elder.

The head of the nursing home thanked the Chinese Medical team and the Chinese Enterprise Association for their annual love activities.

The 18th Chinese Medical Brigade with some of the persons who received gifts and supplies at the Palms Nursing Home

Dr. Chu Xuehui, captain of the medical team, also promised to provide free medical service in the nursing homes.

The team later drove to St. Ann Children’s Welfare Home and Joshua Children’s Centre where some 40 children benefitted from the donations.

In October last, the medical team visited the Joshua Children’s Centre for medical check-ups. As such, the children there were delighted to see the medical team again. The medical team also prepared sufficient health supplies and epidemic prevention materials for the two orphanages and issued love gifts with Santa Claus for the children.

Since the 18th China Medical Team members arrived in Guyana on September 30, they have organised and participated in nearly 10 public welfare activities, demonstrating the spirit of friendship.

 

