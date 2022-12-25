The First Family on Saturday evening hosted the ‘State House Christmas Cheer Concert’ on Main Street, Georgetown as Guyanese formally welcomed the festive season. It was the final concert on the eve of Christmas, and the star-studded cast of Guyanese artistes, the choir from Queens College (QC), and the Guyana Police Force Band serenaded the hundreds of children and adults in the audience.



The Christmas spirit was felt not only in the Kids Zone area, but throughout Main Street as well. The concert was attended by President Dr. Irfaan Ali; First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali; Prime Minister Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips and Mrs. Phillips; Minister of Culture Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson, and other government officials and dignitaries (Delano Williams photos)