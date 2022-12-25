D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary cops KFC School Football title

D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary, commonly called Waramadong, are the new champions of the KFC Goodwill School Under-18 Football tournament after they defeated Trinidad’s St Benedict’s College in the final on Friday evening at the Ministry Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Bevon Jones scored in the 82nd to seal the dream run for the lads from Region Seven, who have played some exceptional football throughout the tournament.

2019 champions Annai Secondary occupied the consolation third place with an emphatic 4-0 win over Christianburg-Wismar Secondary.

Ray Moses led the way with a double (5th, 61st) while Davy Jacobus (30th) and Narish Bartholomew (80th) scored the other two.

SVB Academy of Suriname and Golden Grove Secondary were the other two teams who participated in the tournament.