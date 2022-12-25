News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
One Guyana President’s Cup
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Region One team
The Region One team

Region One earns first win; Region Four needles Region Nine

MATCH day eight in the second stage of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament produced two good group round-robin matches at the National Track & Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

In the opening match which had a 15-minute delay, Region One executed an incredible come- from-behind victory against Region Two and which was also their first win of the tournament,
The match was bland until added time in the first half when Randy DeJonge fired Pomeroon-Supenaam ahead but one minute later, Romario Welcome equalised for Barima-Waini to level the score at the break.

The Region Four team

Upon resumption, Earl Gill (55th minute) gave Region One the lead for the first time in the match before Romario completed his brace in the 59th minute and doubled Region One’s advantage.
The Wayne Dover-coached Region Four side clashed with Vurlon Mills’ Region Nine and that game produced all that it promised with good all-round football. However, the star-studded Region Four team proved too good for Region Nine as Kelsey Benjamin continued his purple patch with the lone successful strike of the match coming in the 22nd minute, taking his overall tally in the tournament to eight goals.

Action resumes tonight at two venues with one match each. Region Seven face Region Eight at the Bartica ground from 19:00hrs while Region Four clash with Region Six at Buxton ground from 19:00hrs as well.

On Boxing Day, Region Two oppose Region Five at 18:00hrs while Region Three will match skills with Region Ten at 20:30hrs, both matches at the National Track & Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

The One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament is collaboration between the Government of Guyana, The Guyana Football Federation and Kashif & Shanghai Organisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.