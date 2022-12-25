Region One earns first win; Region Four needles Region Nine

MATCH day eight in the second stage of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament produced two good group round-robin matches at the National Track & Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

In the opening match which had a 15-minute delay, Region One executed an incredible come- from-behind victory against Region Two and which was also their first win of the tournament,

The match was bland until added time in the first half when Randy DeJonge fired Pomeroon-Supenaam ahead but one minute later, Romario Welcome equalised for Barima-Waini to level the score at the break.

Upon resumption, Earl Gill (55th minute) gave Region One the lead for the first time in the match before Romario completed his brace in the 59th minute and doubled Region One’s advantage.

The Wayne Dover-coached Region Four side clashed with Vurlon Mills’ Region Nine and that game produced all that it promised with good all-round football. However, the star-studded Region Four team proved too good for Region Nine as Kelsey Benjamin continued his purple patch with the lone successful strike of the match coming in the 22nd minute, taking his overall tally in the tournament to eight goals.

Action resumes tonight at two venues with one match each. Region Seven face Region Eight at the Bartica ground from 19:00hrs while Region Four clash with Region Six at Buxton ground from 19:00hrs as well.

On Boxing Day, Region Two oppose Region Five at 18:00hrs while Region Three will match skills with Region Ten at 20:30hrs, both matches at the National Track & Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

The One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament is collaboration between the Government of Guyana, The Guyana Football Federation and Kashif & Shanghai Organisation.