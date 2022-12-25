Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CC Annual Awards Ceremony …

Owen Andries named Cricketer-of-the-Year

OWEN Andries is the Cricketer-of-the-Year for the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club following their annual year end award ceremony recently.

The youngster expressed delight at being selected for the award and promised to continue working hard.

The 52-year-old Essie Peters, who has been the Club’s president since 1995, gave the closing remarks after presenting Andries with his award.

East Coast’s U-15 captain Kyle Gibbons was awarded for being the most successful Youth Cricketer-of-the-Year while Mark Zampa was another promising youth player who was awarded for a successful season.

The Presidential Award went to Marlon Thomas, one of the longest-serving members on the East Coast.

Carlo Douglas was awarded the Best UG Graduate while Mark Adams was adjudged the most improved Cricketer-of-the-Year and received an award for being the Club’s best CXC student.

Oley Haywood from Golden Grove, Steve Massiah from the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), Daveteerth Anandjit from the East Coast Cricket Board and Andries, spoke at the event.

Buxton Cricket Club, on East Coast of Demerara was founded in 1990 but in 1992 the name of former Guyana and West Indies captain Carl Hooper was added to its name

The Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club are currently the defending champions in the Elizabeth Styles East Coast first division cricket tournament.

The East Coast Club produced Clive Andries, who represented Guyana in both cricket and football and attended President’s College.

(Sean Devers)