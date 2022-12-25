Pele FC Alumni, Lions Club of Georgetown D’Urban Park bring Christmas cheer

PELE FC Alumni Corporation Inc., based in the USA, along with its local chapter, Pele Football Club, last week Saturday, teamed up with the Lions Club of Georgetown Durban Park to bring Christmas cheer to over 100 children from the Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Tucville, and Sophia areas.

Despite the heavy downpour which inundated the City and its environs, the excited children and their parents/guardians braved the rains and flooded streets to attend this annual Christmas Party which was held at the Ruimveldt Lion’s Den in Festival City.

This year, the Party went up a notch with new features including storytelling by famous Guyanese Folklorist, Mr Allan Fenty, who captivated both children and adults with one of the pieces he wrote, “Don’t Ban Christmas, Leave Christmas Alone.”

The cheerful kids participated in many other activities, including musical chairs, face painting, dancing with Santa, and pinning the reindeer’s nose. Prizes were presented to winners of the exciting musical chairs competition.

D’Urban Park Lions Club noted that it was an awesome afternoon with lots of fun activities as well as food and drinks for the children, while Pele FC Executive Member, Mr. Prince Johnson, stated that the Pele FC Alumni Corporation Inc. was very pleased to once again support and sponsor this annual party.

Johnson, who also played the role of Santa Claus, also shared that the USA-based group was elated that COVID-19 has been brought under control so that the kids whom they always look out for, can have an enjoyable Christmas.

Gifts and other goodies were distributed to the children. Apart from the Pele FC Alumni, support was also garnered from Footsteps Mall and Friends of Lions.