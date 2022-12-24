News Archives
E - Papers
Jamaica and Cuba discuss enhancement of partnership in agriculture
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr (right), and Acting Principal Director of Agricultural Economic Planning & Policy, Kevin Condappa, peruse a document, during a virtual meeting with Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Maury Hechavarria Bermudez, on December 20 (Jamaica Observer photo)
JAMAICA is looking to forge closer ties with Cuba for the further development of the local agriculture sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr, said there was potential for the countries to join efforts in research and development for pest and weed management and alternatives for animal feed and fertilisers.

“These are areas of focus because they directly impact our capacity for increased and improved production and will be a focus as we, in Jamaica, drive our ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ strategy, which we welcome Cuba to join,” he said.

“Another important area of continued collaboration that can be better refined is engagement as it relates to the expertise for repair of equipment used in farming operations,” Charles Jr added.

He was speaking during a virtual meeting with Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Maury Hechavarria Bermudez, on December 20.

Charles Jr reiterated the government’s commitment to exploring all viable options to advance agriculture and ultimately, achieve food security.

Jamaica and Cuba have enjoyed friendly relations over the last 50 years, with thousands of students benefitting from tertiary education, including specialised training in the field of agriculture.

The Ministry continues to prioritise its ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ strategy, which aims to expand the sector’s growth and sustainability, achieve food security and reduce the food import bill. (Jamaica Observer)

