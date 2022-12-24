Region One detective adjudged ‘Best Cop’

DETECTIVE Constable Marvin Sam, who performed exceedingly well during the year, was adjudged ‘Best Cop’ for Region One (Barima-Waini), while several ranks were awarded recently when the Police Division held its Annual Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony.

Members of several Community Policing Groups and members of the Corporate Sector who played a crucial role and continue to assist the ranks within the Division were also recognised and awarded.

The event, which was held at the Regional Democratic Council Conference Room, Mabaruma, North West District, saw Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram; Head of Special Branch, Assistant Commissioner, Errol Watts along with Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh and Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and other Key Stakeholders attending.

Constable Sam, who is stationed at the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station, joined the Guyana Police Force in 2015.

During the year 2022, Detective Constable Sam was integrally involved in the investigation and solving of seven murders that occurred between January and November, 2022 as well as the seizure of over 400 grams of Cannabis and a .32 Pistol within the Region.

While the Division’s crime-fighting posture has been commendable throughout the year, it was further boosted with three new pick-ups and four ATVs, which will play an integral role in allowing the ranks to patrol the terrain and attend to reports effectively.