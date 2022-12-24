News Archives
Region Two administration hosts Christmas tree light-up, distributes toys
The Christmas tree light-up at Anna Regina
ANNA REGINA came alive on Saturday evening when the Region Two administration, in collaboration with the Regional Tourism Association, ‘lit up’ a 15-foot Christmas tree and hosted a cultural programme at the Independence Park.

The programme was organised to usher in the festive season of Christmas and featured several local artistes.

During the programme, Santa Claus distributed over 500 toys to children.

Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, told the large gathering that, since it was the season for sharing and giving, the administration decided to distribute gifts to the children.

She said that Guyana is a multi-culture society and Christmas is celebrated by all religious groups, not only Christians.

De Silva used the opportunity to call on Essequibians to continue living in unity and to embrace diversity in keeping with President Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

She also extended season’s greetings to all those in attendance and the entire nation.

It was also the first time that the Anna Regina high bridge was lit up. Thousands of persons converged around the township to view the spectacular scene.

Regional Executive Officer, Susannah Saywack, also extended greetings to those who attended the event.

