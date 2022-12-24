News Archives
HUNDREDS of children receive Christmas gifts from First Lady
FIRST Lady Arya Ali, on Thursday, distributed Christmas gifts to hundreds of children in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara and at Parliament Square Park in Georgetown.

On her Facebook page, Mrs. Ali said the light in a child’s eyes is all it takes to make Christmas a magical time of the year.

“It was indeed magical yesterday when Minister Oneidge Walrond and I distributed presents to more than 1,000 children in Lusignan – the place I was born and raised for the first nine years of my life. It was truly special to be able to put a smile on their little faces,” she said.

The First Lady later attended the light-up event in Parliament Square Park, where she and the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, distributed gifts to the children in attendance. (First Lady of Guyana photos)

