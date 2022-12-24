News Archives
Floodwaters recede in Region Seven
Floodwaters in region seven have begun to recede
–relief being provided to residents

THE water level is receding in flood-affected Region Seven communities, thereby making it easier for relief efforts to be undertaken by the authorities.

In an invited comment on Friday, Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Kenneth Williams, told the Guyana Chronicle that floodwaters in the previously affected communities have receded.

“We are extremely grateful that there is a reduction in the water level …many persons are returning to ply their trade,” Williams said.

Three weeks ago, residents in the Upper Mazaruni had experienced severe flooding as a result of excessive and heavy rainfall, coupled with high tides.

Williams related that floodwaters have receded by five inches in several communities. The communities previously affected were Issano, Pappy Show Landing, Surinamo, Semanng, Martins’s Landing, Apaika, Hymeraca and Tamakay. Several farms in those areas were also affected.

A resident cleaning

Further, Williams said that the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) will be providing support to the residents who were affected.

Earlier this month, Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service had cautioned that the upcoming rainy season, December-January, will not be favourable, with “wetter” than usual weather conditions.

Persons in low-lying, riverine, and flood- prone areas were advised to take the necessary precautions against flooding, as over-topping is likely from above-normal high tides.

Further, the CDC urged persons to place sandbags where necessary, unplug all electrical items that are likely to come into contact with water, and elevate all household items. The commission has also advised persons to relocate livestock to higher ground, and use purification tablets as prescribed.

Persons are also urged to report floods, damage to sea defences, overtopping and landslides to the National Emergency Monitoring Systems (NEMS) by telephone: 226-1027, 226-1117, 600-7500 (Whatsapp) 604-9929.

Staff Reporter

