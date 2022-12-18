State House attack…

Presidential guard still in serious condition, attacker on ventilator

PRESIDENTIAL Guard Telon Perreira, who was brutally stabbed earlier this week during the attack at State House, remains hospitalised in a serious condition, while the police have not yet been able to question the suspect, Bethel Ikena Chimezie, since he also remains hospitalised on a ventilator.

Both are at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), according to an updated report released by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday.

According to the police, contact has been made with law enforcement counterparts as it relates to the suspect’s background and other pertinent information as investigations continue.

The police noted, however, that further information could not be released due to the sensitive nature of this investigation.

It was last Thursday that Chimezie attacked Perreira, stabbing him five times during an attempt to breach the security perimeter at State House.

The incident occurred at approximately 07:30hrs at the south-eastern guard hut adjacent to Carmichael Street.

The situation has left the entire country in shock as to what could have motivated Chimezie to carry out such a brazen attack at the official residence of the President of Guyana, enough to cause concern for the safety of the First Family.

Thankfully, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his family were unharmed during the attack.

Chimezie had confronted the State House security, stating: “I want the President,” before drawing a knife from his pants waist and stabbing Perreira. He would subsequently relieve another guard of his firearm and fire several rounds while retreating to Carmichael Street.

The security team returned fire, injuring Chimezie.