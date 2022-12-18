Guyana, State of Roraima discuss food security, energy

President Dr Irfaan Ali met with the Governor of the State of Roraima in Brazil, Antonio Denarium at State House on Friday to discuss deepening relations.

High on the agenda were food security and energy. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud were also at the meeting. In August, President Ali and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Mottley, met with Governor Denarium in Boa Vista.

That meeting focused on agriculture, trade, infrastructure and the strengthening of relations (Office of the President photo)