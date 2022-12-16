Mayor Narine, Duncan released on $200,000 bail for alleged obstruction, racial remarks

GEORGETOWN Mayor Ubraj Narine and Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan were on Thursday released on $200,000 bail each for allegedly obstructing traffic and attempting to incite racial and ethnic disunity in Guyana.

Narine and Duncan were hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and “slapped” with two charges. While the two politicians were being arraigned, several rowdy supporters of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) staged an illegal protest outside the compound of the court.

The loud ruckus disrupted the court hearing.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that the duo on December 12, at New Market Street, intentionally transmitted a video attempting to excite racial division.

Superintendent of Police Shellon Daniels made an application to the court for the charge to remain indictable.

Particulars of the second charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location, Duncan and Narine attempted to incite racial hostility to a section of the public on the grounds of their race.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Their attorneys, Darren Wade and Roysdale Forde, S.C., made an application for reasonable bail.

The Chief Magistrate released Duncan and Narine on $100,000 bail for each count and adjourned the matter to January 20, 2023.

She further ordered the men to refrain from posting or airing any material relating to the incident, pending the outcome of the case.

Duncan and Narine will also have to report to the Brickdam Police Station on the last Friday of every month until the case concludes.

The defendants later appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse, who sits at the Traffic Court to answer to charges related to the alleged obstruction of the free flow of traffic.

The men denied the two charges and were released on self-bail.

On December 12, Narine made his “reckless” comments on a Facebook live which was being broadcasted by Duncan. At the time he was attempting to influence efforts to obstruct the removal of carts, stalls and other encumbrances belonging to vendors who were illegally plying their trade along New Market Street, opposite the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The mayor, who is a practising Hindu Pandit, baselessly accused President, Dr Irfaan Ali of attempting to cause a “religious fight” and attempting to create a “Muslim state,” among other things.

Citizens, civil society and private sector groups have, however, rejected the mayor’s comments and accused him of attempting to cause a “race and religion” war.

According to a statement issued by the police, based on an investigation, a file was submitted for legal advice indicating that Narine and Duncan be jointly charged.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that on Wednesday, police ranks turned up at City Hall to arrest the duo and were blocked by a large crowd which included female vendors. One woman used her body to block the staircase while repeatedly saying that the mayor should be allowed to remain in his office to do his work.

It was later agreed that both Duncan and the mayor would go to the nearby Brickdam Police Station. However, several women stood in front of the officers and insisted that they were not going to allow them to transport the men by vehicle.

Mayor Narine, Duncan, party members and the police surrounded by the large crowd proceeded to the police station on foot. Dozens stood outside the station for almost an hour until the mayor and Duncan emerged.