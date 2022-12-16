–injured presidential guard tells President Ali after regaining consciousness following heinous attack by Nigerian at State House

AFTER being brutally stabbed by a Nigerian man who tried to gain entry into the State House compound on Thursday morning, Presidential Guard Telon Perreira gave President, Dr Irfaan Ali and many others a ray of hope when he regained consciousness later that evening.

“Today my spirit was renewed in hope of what humanity is capable of. Determination and will to serve this country and people of this country was further strengthened by a man who spent most of today undergoing surgery at GPHC [the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation],” President Ali said during his address at GCCI’s annual dinner and award ceremony on Thursday evening.

In his address, President Ali said: “Forty-five minutes ago, he regained consciousness and I was pleased to speak to him directly… and his words to me were: “Sir, I am back to work with you tomorrow.” It is these incredible moments in life that allow one to reflect on humanity and human nature, and with his words, I ask all Guyanese to recommit to ourselves by saying we renew our efforts to serve your sweet Guyana.

“We will not only be living in a country with great prosperity, but a country with great humanity built on strong and steady foundation of love and commitment, and strong character in which the people of this country uplift each other and protect each other… a society that enables a prosperous, beautiful, developed life in a society second to none.”

According to a police report, the incident occurred at the southern guard hut of State House on the Carmichael Street side.

“A security detail was on duty at [the] south-eastern guard hut adjacent to Carmichael Street, when a male of mixed-race ethnicity confronted the security, stating: “I want the President.” The said male then drew a knife from his pants waist and stabbed one of the male police rank[s] that was on duty five times to his neck and about his body,” the police report said.

According to the report, the injured rank, who was part of the security detail, was subsequently relieved of his firearm by the suspect. The suspect then drew the firearm, and fired several rounded while retreating to Carmichael Street.

“The security detail returned fire, injuring the suspect,” the police said.

A 9MM pistol and seven 9MM spent shells were retrieved. The Nigerian man was identified as 25-year-old Bethel Ikenna Chimezie, who has been living in Guyana since 2019. He was reportedly shot three times during the ordeal.

The incident has left the entire country in shock as to what motivated Chimezie to carry out the attack at the official residence of the President of Guyana.

Thankfully, President Ali and his family were safe and well. Both Chimezie and the Presidential Guard were rushed to the GPHC for treatment, and reports are that the Nigerian remains in a serious condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

In spite of what occurred, President Ali, lifted by the news that his guard regained consciousness, said: “All of us must continue to our work in achieving a society and a country that deliver a beautiful and prosperous life to our children.”

SUPPORT AND CONCERN

Since the incident, there has been an outpouring of support and concern for President Ali and his family.

Several entities have since issued messages of concern and dismay over the incident, including the main political opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), the private sector, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), and members of the diplomatic community.

APNU+AFC in its statement noted their condemnation in the strongest possible terms for violence in any circumstances.

“We welcome the news that the President and family are safe. We also take the opportunity to commend the Presidential Security Guard for his courage and wish him a full and speedy recovery from his serious injuries,” the Opposition said.

Also condemning the attack in the strongest terms was the PSC, which congratulated the President’s security force for a highly effective and controlled response which saw the apprehension of the suspect.

The effective and well-coordinated response of the armed forces also saw the situation being de-escalated quite quickly and no further injuries resulting.

FITUG said that it was horrified by the attack, but was happy to learn that the President and his family were safe. The body of trade unions wished for a full and speedy recovery of the officer who was injured during the melee.

“We recognise the bravery and heroism of the security detail which sprang into action to ensure that the situation was quickly brought under control. It is a testimony to the training and skills of our men and women in uniform. The FITUG like many Guyanese wonder what could be the motivations for the attack. We do trust it is an isolated incident and not connected to any larger plot. At this time, we join with all Guyanese in praying for peace and tranquility for all citizens,” FITUG said.

The High Commission of India, issued a statement welcoming news that the First Family of Guyana is safe.

“We also take this opportunity to commend the Presidential Security Forces for the effective response and the rapid de-escalation of the situation. We also appreciate the injured Presidential Security Officer for his act of courage and wish him a speedy and full recovery,” the Office of the High Commissioner said.