Renewable-energy priorities remain intact

–13 new solar farms, 19 new solar mini grids, other projects on course to be rolled out over the next three years

GUYANA is on course to developing a total of 13 new solar farms along with 19 new solar mini grids, and other projects over the next three years, as part of investments that will total billions of Guyana dollars.

This was according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Thursday evening during his address at the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)’s 133rd Annual Awards Presentation and Gala Dinner, at the Marriott Hotel.

Dr Ali delivered his presentation under the theme, “Government’s Outlook and Projections for 2023,” as he outlined how 2023 will see the continuation of the government’s aggressive transformational plans in the area of food security, energy security, technological services, ecological services and human development.

It was while discussing the area of energy security that the President reiterated the government’s push for more renewable energy sources as the country continues to move towards increasing energy capacity through many affordable means.

According to the Head of State, the government has massive plans for the installation of solar farms and mini grids across different regions.

“We’ve already completed mini grids in Regions One and Seven. We are looking at 13 solar Photovoltaic installation systems in Regions Two, Three, Seven, Nine and 10, along with 34 solar photovoltaic installation systems to support community ICT hubs for the hinterland communities. Those are some of the things that we are doing,” President Ali highlighted

Guyana’s mission to implement a comprehensive energy mix, using renewable energy sources is part of the country’s updated and expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Eight of the 13 solar farms are expected to be up and running by 2023, paving the way for solar-generated power to replace 30 per cent of the electricity being supplied to areas along the Essequibo Coast, Linden, Bartica, Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia, Leguan and Wakenaam.

In September, Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) signed a US$83.3 million agreement to advance transformative solar-power projects under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL).

The agreement signed paves the way for investments in the eight utility scale photovoltaic solar projects totalling 33 MWp to bring affordable and clean energy to 27,000 households in targeted communities across Guyana.

Additionally, earlier this year, a $472 million one megawatt solar farm was commissioned in Lethem, which is estimated to save the township approximately $136 million annually.