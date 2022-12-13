Reduced insurance risk, greater confidence in Guyana’s waterways expected

–as $1.38B contract awarded for removal of submerged wrecks and obstructions

THE Ministry of Public Works through the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) on Monday signed an agreement to embark on the clearance of submerged wrecks and obstructions across the country.

The $1.38 billion contract was awarded to an international industrial and maritime service solution provider, Koole B.V. which specialises in industrial demolition, remediation, wreck removal and marine construction.

At the signing ceremony, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill highlighted the importance of the project, stating: “The country is advancing and it is therefore necessary for us to make our waterways safer for ships by removing these 17 wrecks quickly and efficiently.”

Additionally, MARAD’s Director General Captain Stephen Thomas said that some of the wrecks that are expected to be removed have existed since the mid-1900s.

Thomas went on to say that Guyana’s ports were previously viewed as hazardous to seafarers; however, clearance of the wrecks along with three that were cleared earlier in the year by the same company, will allow Guyana’s ports to be of international acclaim.

According to the Public Works Ministry, the signing of these contracts represents the government’s thrust in developing and maintaining the sustainable use of the oceanic and river resources for economic growth.

Further, it was noted that removal of the wrecks is key to port development in Guyana such as the Vreed-en-Hoop port and the gas-to-energy project.

Following completion of the removals, wreck-removal information will be submitted to the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) for similar removal from the navigation charts.

The ministry in a release said that the efforts are expected to garner renewed confidence for mariners and vessels that it is now very safe to navigate Guyana’s waters, while also significantly decreasing the insurance risk posed to vessels calling on Guyana’s ports.

The project is expected to be completed within eight months and will cover entrances to the Demerara, Berbice, Pomeroon, Waini and Essequibo Rivers, as well as off of the coast in general.