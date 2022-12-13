Massive salary increases for healthcare workers

–$1.5B more in annualised disposable income for over 5,000 persons, President Ali announces

IN keeping with the government’s promise to adjust the lower salary scales for specific workers in Guyana, President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday night announced significant increases in salaries for several categories of healthcare workers.

The Head of State in a live-streamed announcement said that the revisions to these salary scales will benefit over 5,000 healthcare workers and will increase their disposable income by over $1.5 billion annually.

“This represents a further instalment of my government’s unwavering commitment to continue the improvement of the working conditions of our employees in the public sector and indeed of all Guyanese,” President Ali said.

In relation to the increases in salaries for several categories of doctors:

* Medical interns will see their minimum salary adjusted from $151,347 to $200,000, which represents an additional 32.1 per cent increase on the current minimum salary

* Medical officers employed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (and other facilities) will see their current minimum salary adjusted from $219,878 to $300,000 which represents an additional 36.4 per cent increase.

* Medical officers who have completed one-year post-employment experience will see their current minimum salary adjusted to $351,204, while those with two years of post-employment experience will see their minimum salaries adjusted to $414,032. Additionally, those with three years of post-employment experience will see their minimum salary adjusted to $446,160 in line with current practices at the GPHC.

* Specialist doctors (neurosurgeons, obstetricians, gynaecologists, etc…) will have their minimum salaries adjusted upwards of $276,536 to $450,000, which represents an additional increase of 62.7 per cent.

Several categories of nurses are also expected to benefit from adjustments according to the President:

* Nurse aides and Patient Care Assistants will see their salaries adjusted from $80,892 to $100,000 which represents a 23.6 per cent

* Nursing assistants will have their salaries adjusted from $88,525 to $115,000 which represents a 29.9 per cent increase being paid to nursing assistants

* Midwives will see their current minimum salary being adjusted from $96,974 to $169,438 which represents an additional 74.4 per cent increase

* Staff nurses will have their current salary adjusted from $111,628 to $169,438 which represents an additional 51.8 per cent increase on the current salary paid to staff nurses

* Staff nurses/midwives will have their current salary adjusted upwards from $127,963 to $195,000 which now represents an additional 52.4 per cent increase.

President Ali further said that to ensure the public healthcare system is supported by qualified technicians and allied health professionals, a number of these workers will see adjustments in their salaries:

* Pharmacy assistants will see their minimum salary adjusted upwards from $84,662 to $100,000 representing an 18.1 per cent increase

* Dental and lab aides will have their minimum salary adjusted upwards from as low as $80,892 to $100,000 representing a 23.6 per cent increase.

* Community health workers will see their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $88,525 to $100,000 which represents a 13 per cent increase

* Medex will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $152,420 to $200,000, representing a 31.2 per cent increase

* Pharmacists will see their current minimum salaries adjusted from $127,963 to $215,000 representing a 68 per cent increase on their current minimum salary.

According to the Head of State, the salary adjustments will take effect from January 1, 2023, noting that the government remains committed to bringing prosperity and improving the livelihoods of every Guyanese in every village and every profession.

He added: “We are working day in and day out to make your lives better. Every day is getting better. Every year will get better.”

The President further urged those healthcare workers to deliver services at the highest level and repay the country with excellent care and customer service.

President Ali said that Guyana’s healthcare system is not only getting stronger from an infrastructural perspective, but also from a human resource, skill and medical perspective.