Afro-Guyanese are equal stakeholders in development

–VP Jagdeo says in response to APNU+AFC’s perpetual claims of racism

By Cindy Parkinson

GUYANESE from all walks of life have been able to benefit significantly from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s unbiased developmental agenda, Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said in response to continuous efforts by the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to propagate untruths that Afro-Guyanese are getting the short end of the stick when it comes to development.

The Vice-President, during a press briefing last Friday, said that racism is the sole strategy which the coalition is clinging to, despite it reaching to a point where the opposition’s actions are only considered “vile” by Guyanese and persons the world over.

Dr Jagdeo, in an effort to further dismiss the APNU+AFC’s claims, went as far as to say that he is ready to use the available facts to argue the point of how Afro-Guyanese have benefitted from the PPP/C government.

A clear example, as outlined by the Vice-President, is: “Seven Afro-Guyanese hold significant portfolios in the PPP/C Government… they are involved in policymaking.”

Additionally, there have been initiatives such as the $30,000 education cash grant, the COVID-19 cash grant and other grants; the massive housing drive; removal of the value added tax from utilities and other key items; the consistent increase in salaries for public sector employees; the part-time job initiative; the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, among many others which have benefitted persons regardless of their race, religion, creed and any other individual feature.

Contrary to the government’s positive drive, the former coalition administration did not only imposed heavy taxes on the population, it also “carelessly” shuttered four sugar estates, causing some 7,000 persons to be laid off.

To further highlight the PPP/C government’s successes, Dr Jagdeo said there are a lot of Afro-Guyanese who have benefitted from government contracts and more persons will benefit as initiatives are rolled out.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali had said in September: “We are building ‘One Guyana’ that must bring social prosperity, economic prosperity, food security, energy security to every single one, to every single environment.

“There is no difference in ethnicity. There is no difference in communities. There is no difference between rich or poor. The difference comes when you do things that…destroy peace.”

He went on to say: “We are all part of a bigger family, even bigger than the Guyanese family. We are part of the family of humanity.

“And when we start understanding that we are all part of a singular family, then we all know that life must be enjoyed by all of us equally, as far as possible.”