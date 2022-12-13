Guyanese get greater opportunity to participate in upstream activities

–with government’s launch of open, transparent bidding rounds for 14 oil blocks, GOGEC says

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Oil & Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Manniram Prashad, has congratulated President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on his recent announcement that the government has launched the competitive bidding process for 14 oil blocks offshore Guyana.

According to a press release, GOGEC is pleased with the open and transparent process in this regard and also welcomes the opportunity for local companies to participate in the bidding process – an important, favourable consideration on the part of the government.

“GOGEC believes that in this way, Guyanese have the opportunity to be part of the upstream activities in a more meaningful and tangible manner, as the local private sector continues to build capacity through formation of consortiums and strategic partnerships with foreign companies,” the chamber said.

To this end, GOGEC urged local companies and Guyanese in general to take advantage of this unique opportunity made possible by the Government of Guyana.