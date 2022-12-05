Police begin removal of illegal ‘no parking’ signs across Georgetown

THE busy Christmas season is upon us, and to mitigate the usual buildup of traffic around Georgetown, Officer-in-Charge of Traffic for the city, Assistant Superintendent Raun Clarke, along with Inspector Gavin Boyce and a team of traffic ranks, conducted a traffic exercise along Regent Street on Friday, to remove illegal ‘No Parking’ signs and other obstacles.

According to information from the Police Force, the aim of the exercise was to assist in mitigating the usual traffic congestion during the holiday season along the roadways, especially in front of business places along Regent Street.

Clarke said that his traffic team observed that business owners are erecting illegal signs along Regent Street, which sometimes contribute to major traffic congestion.

“As such, we will be removing these obstacles to facilitate adequate parking for motorists traversing Regent Street,” Clarke said.

He continued: “We intend to continue this activity throughout the remainder of the season and beyond, so persons desirous of having any such sign erected in front of their buildings should do so formally through the Ministry of Public Works.”

Additionally, Clarke and his team met with hire-car drivers at the Stabroek Market Square, where they discussed several issues and concerns, including care and consideration of other road users.

One of the complaints raised by the hire car drivers was the issue of private-hire cars plying their trade in the same vicinity as them, frequently causing a conflict.

Inspector Boyce mentioned to the hire car drivers that they should report such cases and allow the Police to do their part to eradicate this behaviour.

The drivers were all grateful for the visit from Clarke and his team, and committed to adhering to the traffic laws and creating a more organised and structured working environment.