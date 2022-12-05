36 Region Nine residents equipped with welding, commercial food preparation skills

–following completion of BIT programmes

SOME 36 residents of Bina Hill and surrounding communities in the North Rupununi, Region Nine obtained their certifications in welding and fabrication and commercial food preparation during a graduation ceremony held at the Green Enterprise Centre, on Friday last.

According to a press release, Camillia Williams, a Community Service Officer (CSO) in charge of agriculture, informed the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) representatives that she wanted to develop the welding and fabrication skills required to work in the typically male-dominated field.

She expressed gratitude for her experience and hoped other women would take up the cause to draw opportunities from Guyana’s oil and gas industry.

The eager graduate plans to launch her own company to benefit her community.

Like Williams, Yona Moses, a CSO in charge of health, developed an interest in welding and fabrication due to the shortage of workers in her area.

She said that this experience will enable her to participate in the government’s objective to fast-track the country’s development to enhance the lives of all Guyanese.

Ze Bartholomew, a welding and fabrication graduate who is the programme’s best student, told the BIT representative that he decided to take advantage of this training opportunity to raise his family’s living standards.

To this end, Bartholomew believes those like him need life skills to better themselves.

He will soon consider other training opportunities to expand his knowledge base and skill set to advance his blossoming profession.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BIT, Richard Maughn reminded the graduates that the skills they learned will enable them to meaningfully contribute to the nation’s growth as envisioned by the PPP/C Administration and mandated by the Board of Industrial Training.

He said that this was made possible by their dedication to growth and development, and as a result, the agency is dedicated to supporting more training initiatives in the hinterland, coastland, and riverine regions.

Maughn also encouraged them to advertise to get a job or start a business.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, in brief remarks, said that the ceremony was aligned with the government’s “One Guyana” effort to give every Guyanese an equal opportunity.

It also supports efforts to increase the nation’s labour force and develop the hospitality and tourism industries to draw more visitors.

Therefore, he promised that these training opportunities would continue to be provided with the hope that more women would participate in such programmes by 2023.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to encourage the training of individuals was signed earlier this year by the BIT, the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB), and the Bina Hill Technical Institute.