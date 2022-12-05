Popular Catholic priest, Fr. Malcolm Rodrigues passes on

THE Roman Catholic community is left to mourn the passing of Father Malcolm Rodrigues, a popular priest who also wore many other caps.

Father Rodrigues, who was bestowed with the Cacique Crown of Honour in 2018, has served as a Senior Lecturer in Physics at the University of Guyana (UG).

The Guyana Chronicle understands that he also lectured at the Universidad Iberamericana in Mexico while studying Theology there.

Further, he served as Director of the Environmental Studies Unit at the University of Guyana, and also held the post of Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the university.

Additionally, he has served as Chairman of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a member on the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples, the Board of the National Art Gallery, and a member of the Justice & Peace Commission of the Diocese of Georgetown.

Father Rodrigues was also a committee member of the Guyana Media Proprietors Association as the Catholic Standard representative. He is also known for his Human Rights activism in the 1970s and 1980s.