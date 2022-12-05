News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Craft plans to support the gov’t in its pursuit of development
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, Lenox Shuman
Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, Lenox Shuman

–LJP urges Amerindian leaders ahead of receipt of over US$112M from funds acquired from carbon credits sale

THE Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) has commended the Government of Guyana on its recent sale of carbon credits to the Hess Corporation for a minimum of US$750 million.

It was reported that Amerindian communities are set to receive at least US$112 million from Guyana’s first sale of carbon credits.

The share that the Amerindian villages will be receiving comes as no surprise, as the government had pledged that 15 per cent of Guyana’s carbon-market earnings will be distributed directly to indigenous communities for village-led plans and programmes.

Village leaders are looking forward to the funds being expended to further bridge the divide in the delivery of services between the coastland and hinterland.

“We now call on the indigenous leadership to carefully craft plans to support the government in assimilating this support to the people’s benefit and developing transformative frameworks that will foster their communities’ development,” the LJP said.

The political party said the sale of carbon credits is the actualisation of visionary leadership and thinking by the Government of Guyana in recognising the importance of sound environmental stewardship, and its importance to sustainable and responsible economic development.

“Having had an opportunity to contribute to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), the LJP sees the LCDS as one of the most progressive steps forward to supporting indigenous peoples in terms of land-tenure security, economic development, and governance,” the LJP said.

Within the context of the LCDS, the recent sale of carbon credits and the earmarking of over $23 billion in support for indigenous communities, demonstrates that the government is resolute in fulfilling its commitment to the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana.

The initial sale of U$750 million of carbon credits is expected to be followed by a second tranche of another significant quantum.

“These financing will support Guyana’s upward trajectory while maintaining our world leading responsibly forest management. Very rare it is to see in the global environment an oil-producing nation enjoying a carbon-negative economy,” the LJP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.