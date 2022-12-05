Craft plans to support the gov’t in its pursuit of development

–LJP urges Amerindian leaders ahead of receipt of over US$112M from funds acquired from carbon credits sale

THE Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) has commended the Government of Guyana on its recent sale of carbon credits to the Hess Corporation for a minimum of US$750 million.

It was reported that Amerindian communities are set to receive at least US$112 million from Guyana’s first sale of carbon credits.

The share that the Amerindian villages will be receiving comes as no surprise, as the government had pledged that 15 per cent of Guyana’s carbon-market earnings will be distributed directly to indigenous communities for village-led plans and programmes.

Village leaders are looking forward to the funds being expended to further bridge the divide in the delivery of services between the coastland and hinterland.

“We now call on the indigenous leadership to carefully craft plans to support the government in assimilating this support to the people’s benefit and developing transformative frameworks that will foster their communities’ development,” the LJP said.

The political party said the sale of carbon credits is the actualisation of visionary leadership and thinking by the Government of Guyana in recognising the importance of sound environmental stewardship, and its importance to sustainable and responsible economic development.

“Having had an opportunity to contribute to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), the LJP sees the LCDS as one of the most progressive steps forward to supporting indigenous peoples in terms of land-tenure security, economic development, and governance,” the LJP said.

Within the context of the LCDS, the recent sale of carbon credits and the earmarking of over $23 billion in support for indigenous communities, demonstrates that the government is resolute in fulfilling its commitment to the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana.

The initial sale of U$750 million of carbon credits is expected to be followed by a second tranche of another significant quantum.

“These financing will support Guyana’s upward trajectory while maintaining our world leading responsibly forest management. Very rare it is to see in the global environment an oil-producing nation enjoying a carbon-negative economy,” the LJP said.